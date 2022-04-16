Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of DH stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

