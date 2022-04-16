Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 71,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 99,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of August 24, 2021, it owned and operated 13 retail stores under the Delta 9 brand name.

