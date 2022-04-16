Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 71,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 99,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)
