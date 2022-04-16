Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.31 Million

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) to announce $340.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.20 million. Denbury reported sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 416.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 704.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Denbury by 18,857.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Denbury by 25.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 252,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Denbury has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

