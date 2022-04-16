Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $338,001.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,736,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

