Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146,604.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $9.99 or 0.00024709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $124.09 million and $146,604.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.34 or 0.07514446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00278659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.00850723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00093576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00569822 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00358365 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,420,949 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.