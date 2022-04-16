Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

