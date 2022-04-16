Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $118.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

NYSE:GE opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

