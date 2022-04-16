Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $118.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.
NYSE:GE opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
