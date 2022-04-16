Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $167.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.27.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.