Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $20.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 26.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $170,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $681,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

