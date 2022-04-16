Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $183.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.56.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

