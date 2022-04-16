Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 570” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 570.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.58. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

