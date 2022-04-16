Devro’s (DVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

LON DVO opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The company has a market capitalization of £355.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 18,911 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,523.99 ($51,503.77). Also, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £140,285.46 ($182,806.18).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

