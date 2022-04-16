DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.70. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.11. The stock had a trading volume of 410,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,514. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.20. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $14,705,577. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

