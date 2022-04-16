Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE:DEO opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,401,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

