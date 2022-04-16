DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 27,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

