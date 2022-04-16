DinoX Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One DinoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. DinoX has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $657,174.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DinoX

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DinoX Coin Trading

