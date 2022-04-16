Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 336 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $13.75 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.7376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

