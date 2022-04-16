Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $112.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.