Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $112.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.