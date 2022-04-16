DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets lowered their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. 52,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,764. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

