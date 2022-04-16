DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 122.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,249. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

