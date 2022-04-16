Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.