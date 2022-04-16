Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.53

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.53 and last traded at $171.07, with a volume of 3754182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

