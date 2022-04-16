Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.53

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.53 and last traded at $171.07, with a volume of 3754182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.18.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.
The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70.
In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
