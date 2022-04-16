Dotmoovs Achieves Market Cap of $9.95 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $1.82 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

