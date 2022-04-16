Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 1.6%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 76,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 172,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (CVE:FLT)
Featured Articles
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.