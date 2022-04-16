DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $14.89 million and $962,545.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00105860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,388,099,323 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

