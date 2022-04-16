Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.