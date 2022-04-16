Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $252.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

