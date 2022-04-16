Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,825 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.