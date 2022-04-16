Duality Advisers LP Has $520,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.91 and a fifty-two week high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.