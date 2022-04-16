Duality Advisers LP Makes New $471,000 Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

