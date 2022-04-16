Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 58,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

