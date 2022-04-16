Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,748 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $436.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $439.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.69 and its 200 day moving average is $369.55.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

