Duality Advisers LP Sells 62,970 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,970 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $192,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

