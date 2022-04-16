Duality Advisers LP Takes $333,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,314,582. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

