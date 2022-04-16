Duality Advisers LP Takes $420,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 77.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,681,000 after buying an additional 253,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

