Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

