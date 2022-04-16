Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Duckhorn Portfolio to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Duckhorn Portfolio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors 279 1294 1460 32 2.41

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 90.13%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million $55.96 million 38.81 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors $11.07 billion $1.69 billion -110.71

Duckhorn Portfolio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio. Duckhorn Portfolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

