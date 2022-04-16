Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,466.51). Also, insider Ian Bull bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

