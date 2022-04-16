DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.70 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

