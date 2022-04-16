DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

