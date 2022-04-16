Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

