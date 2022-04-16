Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of EWTX opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 402,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

