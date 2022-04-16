Effect.AI (EFX) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00190236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00383467 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

