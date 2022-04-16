Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 2,036,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

