Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as high as C$1.04. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 142,146 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.92 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

