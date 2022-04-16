Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.00. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.