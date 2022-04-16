Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Shares of LLY opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 238.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

