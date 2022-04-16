eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. eMagin shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 67,352 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get eMagin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $78.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,131 shares of company stock worth $225,116. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.