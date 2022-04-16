Emercoin Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $8,599.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,086,035 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

